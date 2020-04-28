Hey,



I got a kinda strange problem.

It all started after i canceled a cluster resize progress on a 32TB NTFS partition (not the brightest choice) since there wasn't any progress for about three days and the storage (12x4TB Raid6) did not show any kind of load.

After that i noticed several corrupted files and many video-files with stuttering and heavy artifacts in it.

With checkdisk i sadly could not solve the problem so i decided to re-partition and format the drive since i got the most important files on several LTO tapes.

I even deleted the Raid-array, created a new one and formatted the drive with 32K sector size NTFS.



After restoring files from LTO tape to the new partition the same data corruption happened again. Every video file that i restored is stuttering with lots of artifacts.

I copied it from the array to another hard drive, playing it from there to check if the problem maybe beacause of the network connection. But the video files are still corrupt.



BUT, if i restore them from LTO tape to another drive than the Raid-array there is no data corruption, no stuttering, no artifacts in video files at all.

It seems that all new files on the array are damaged but i don't know how this is even possible because the array and the partition was deleted and newly created.



Really don't know what to do.





Hardware:

Xeon E3-1240v6

Asus PS10S-E/4L

32GB DDR4 ECC

HP 10Gbe 2 Port SFP+

LSI MR 9260-8i with Intel SAS Expander (12x4TB Seagate IronWolf) at Raid6

Host is running Proxmox, Raid-Controller is in Windows Server 2016 VM

IBM LTO4 SAS Tape Drive in Dell 124T Autoloader (LSI SAS HBA)