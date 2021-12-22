Corrupted BIOS

I was playing Apex Legends yesterday night. I quit the game and shut down my PC. After about 5-10 minutes, I turned it on again. It powered on but turned off after about 2-3 seconds. I pressed the power switch many times again and nothing happened. I switched off the power supply, left it off about 5-10 minutes, switched it back on, and tried powering up the PC. It switched on but I got a message saying that the BIOS is corrupted and that it is copying the back up BIOS. Once the copy was complete, everything was fine again. Since the back up BIOS was an older version, I reflashed the latest one.



Any idea what caused this? I haven't flashed my BIOS for several years now since I am on X79 and there are no new BIOS releases anymore.