Corrupt archive, anything besides scanpst?

Hey there this is a tough one. I've got a corrupt archive, it was working just fine in Win7 but when I copied it over to Win10 it said it was corrupt and I can't even attach it to my Outlook. And now I can't even go back in the Win7 device and see the emails in there either?



So I ran scanpst and it basically wipes out 95% of the file. Is there anything I can do beyond this? Would really hate to lose any of these emails. The archive is 6.5GB fwiw.



When searching around I see a lot of sketchy looking sites come up. Ever Google "convert flac to mp3?" Stuff like those sites. Archive-repair-tools.com etc.



Anyone ever try any of these? I'd be happy even if I had to hand select each email and copy it over. Thanks in advance for any and all help.