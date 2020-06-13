Core i9 10980Xe La placa

Hola. Tengo comprar nuevo Core i9 10980xe, estaba hace dos años placa Asus Ws Pro x299 es compatible del 10980xe menos rapido o otro cual es mejor placa Asus o otro para mas rapido de trabajo y mas comodo? Gracias

Hi. I have to buy a new Core i9 10980xe, it was two years ago Asus Ws Pro x299 board is compatible with the 10980xe less fast or another which is better Asus or another board for faster work and more comfortable? Thank you