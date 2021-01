Core i9 10980 xe Oc

I actually have quite a bit of experience with this combination of CPU and motherboard. I've also used it on the X299 Prime Edition 30, which is functionally a nicer version of the same motherboard. Unfortunately, I can't really see what your settings are. You can also use the F12 "print screen" key to save BIOS images to a flash drive rather than shooting photos of them. That's much easier and shows everything I'd want to see.



What clock speed are you trying to reach? What are your voltage settings? How is the CPU being cooled? It took a monster custom water cooling loop to take our test 10980XE to 4.8GHz and keep it stable. If you aren't using a custom cooling loop, you can pretty much forget 4.7GHz on most chips and 4.8GHz+ is right out.