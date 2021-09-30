Copy MacBook Pro files to PC--pulled HDD

Customer requested that I copy files from MacBook Pro that won't boot.

I only work with Windows. I don't have a working Apple computer.

Can i pull the HDD and connect to USB of a PC (like i do with Windows pc's) ?

Do i need special software to "convert" the files ?
 
