Copy MacBook Pro files to PC--pulled HDD

Customer requested that I copy files from MacBook Pro that won't boot.
I only work with Windows. I don't have a working Apple computer.
Can i pull the HDD and connect to USB of a PC (like i do with Windows pc's) ?
Do i need special software to "convert" the files ?
