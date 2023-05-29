Copied drive problems

So i built a new system upgrading everything to ddr5, but i needed a new m.2 drive with more room so i copied my old drive to the new one i forget the program i used but it was one that was highly recommended to me from people on this site, so anyway, the copy went perfect but it is not working perfect.

I am having alot of problems the computer freezes also reboots on its own, games keep crashing. So on here under hardware we tried everything figured it was a hardware issue with the new system. So last night i put the old drive back in and it ran perfect the system so thats when i realized something must of went wrong with the copy.

So anyone have any suggestions what i can try to correct this ? A clean install is not an option. I did update the bios on the new drive and all drivers are up to date, i have uninstalled alot of drivers and reinstalled them trying to fix it but did not work.

Only other info i can give is startup takes like 10 min and to reboot, when i did put the old drive in startup was in like 1 min. THANKS!!