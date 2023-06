So it's an old thread but I want to capture my experience to help others. My system was running a Dell P410 RAID card and I was happy until it failed, getting the thing to rebuild was the issue outside of a Dell Server. I couldn't fully access the BIOS of the card when PC booted. After trying a few different firmwares I got it half working, I had to enable secure boot for legacy to even get ROM of P410 loading and then need to remove card again and disable the legacy boot to get back to EUFI boot and into Windows. The HP manager software in Windows itself offers no REBUILD option, just says it's qued! To force a rebuild I had to (in DOS ONLY of P410 BIOS) remove and then build the array identically. SO, outside of a server (Dell, HP) stay away from P410.

So now we come to the LSI 9260-8i, which I bought along with an Adaptec 6805t. The Adaptec I needed to reinstall the driver every time I restarted Windows - NOT fun!

As with the chat above, I found heat an issue, so:

1. Using a temperature gun the card was doing 68C at IDLE

2. I installed more system fans and removed the backplate under the RAID card - I do have an RTX3060 above it. No change

3. Removed heatsink and apply new thermal paste, dropped 5C

4. Bought a 40mm Noctua fan (as mentioned above), I screwed this to the heatsink directly - it's at 45 degrees angle so I could get 2x screws through fan and biting into heatsink fins (nice and tight). Temps are now under 40C