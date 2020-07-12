Cooling smell/possible leak

Anyone ever opened the case and smell coolant? Loop been running for about 8 months topped off the reservoir last week was about 1/3 full and noticed I could smell the ek coolant thought it was just because I had the reservoir open to fill it and moved on. Well today was cleaning the dust filers and could still smell it. Spent a good hour cheaking all the fittings and looking for drips/marks can't find any and now I'm pranoid something is leaking ever so slightly.



How much if any should a sleaed tubing build evaporate in 8 months and can a leak be so small you can smell it but everything be dry and have no discoloration? Only thing I can think of is my ek reservoir cap might not be air tight