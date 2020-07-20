Cooler Master Side panel fan screws

Hi, guys
I have this exact case. Cooler Master Storm Trooper
https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=9TrenSnN&id=AE51C8ABEBE68846675D7B14779AFCA3D8BAF8A8&thid=OIP.9TrenSnN5fHfv6BOBVHUZQHaHN&mediaurl=http://images.bjorn3d.com/Material/revimages/case/Cooler_Master_Storm_Trooper/20.jpg&exph=1246&expw=1280&q=cooler+master+storm+trooper+&simid=608028014506545052&ck=1C6466411A0F1E22E5BAE30A074B8BAC&selectedIndex=3&ajaxhist=0
I tried to install a couple of fans on the side panel a few weeks ago, but it seemed like the screws I had weren't long enough. I wasn't able to secure the fan onto the side panel. I used those thin long black fan screws, but I guess the ones I had weren't long enough. I read a few comments online, and one guy stated that Cooler Master uses custom fan screws for their side panel fans. I don't know anything about that. I would like to put two 140mm Noctua fans on the side panel.
Anyone have any experience with this case/side panel case fans?
thank you so much
