Cooler Master Side panel fan screws

Hi, guysI have this exact case. Cooler Master Storm TrooperI tried to install a couple of fans on the side panel a few weeks ago, but it seemed like the screws I had weren't long enough. I wasn't able to secure the fan onto the side panel. I used those thin long black fan screws, but I guess the ones I had weren't long enough. I read a few comments online, and one guy stated that Cooler Master uses custom fan screws for their side panel fans. I don't know anything about that. I would like to put two 140mm Noctua fans on the side panel.Anyone have any experience with this case/side panel case fans?thank you so much