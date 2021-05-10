Cooler Master H500M White Edition!

Well I haven't built a computer in ages.Looking at past few years, I gotten to like the Cooler Master 500 series.. especially the H500P mesh white.I wanted to do a RGB computer like some of the trend I've seen, so Unicorn puke it is...the white would help it stand out like a lot of the builds I see on youtube.I bought one after I stalked it when it went on sale.The case sat for awhile, as I was collecting parts and etc.I bought a NZXT AIO and was and was thinking I could put it on top and do a push pull so you could see the RGB fans from the top as well. I was set on this then disappointment arrived when I took the case out finally to measure and see and behold, can't fit a radiator and a fan on top and bottom. It was not enough space..It's not a big deal but then u like what you like and don't like.Also noticed that the front 200mm fans would not be great in syncing with the rest of the ARGB fans.Damn it, why can't anything go the way I want.. LOLSo I decided to look and behold, I find the H500M on some Youtube videos and find it has the features I want with the front large ARGB fans and be able to mount push pull config with a radiator on top.But alas, this damn case only comes in black.. why why.. always never what I want.. Always in pieces here and there.. Sigh..So I decided to paint and powder coat my H500M white to be a little different from most with a H500M.At least this time I don't need to cut holes and grommet them, when it wasn't really a trend back then when the cases hardly had any routing holes with rubber cover and etc.All the metal pieces were powder coated matte white and the plastic pieces I decided to paint those myself in matte white.I hope to build a cool looking all white build but there so many out there we will see..After a week or so.. got the parts back.I was thinking about taking apart the fans and just coloring the frame all white but then too much hassle so I decided to keep t he contrast with the rest of the case.. I think it looks cool..Still not done yet.. Gotta touch up some of the pieces.... To be Continued!!