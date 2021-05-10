Cooler Master H500M White Edition!

Well I haven't built a computer in ages.
Looking at past few years, I gotten to like the Cooler Master 500 series.. especially the H500P mesh white.
I wanted to do a RGB computer like some of the trend I've seen, so Unicorn puke it is...the white would help it stand out like a lot of the builds I see on youtube.
I bought one after I stalked it when it went on sale.
The case sat for awhile, as I was collecting parts and etc.
I bought a NZXT AIO and was and was thinking I could put it on top and do a push pull so you could see the RGB fans from the top as well. I was set on this then disappointment arrived when I took the case out finally to measure and see and behold, can't fit a radiator and a fan on top and bottom. It was not enough space..

It's not a big deal but then u like what you like and don't like.
Also noticed that the front 200mm fans would not be great in syncing with the rest of the ARGB fans.
Damn it, why can't anything go the way I want.. LOL
So I decided to look and behold, I find the H500M on some Youtube videos and find it has the features I want with the front large ARGB fans and be able to mount push pull config with a radiator on top.
But alas, this damn case only comes in black.. why why.. always never what I want.. Always in pieces here and there.. Sigh..

So I decided to paint and powder coat my H500M white to be a little different from most with a H500M.
At least this time I don't need to cut holes and grommet them, when it wasn't really a trend back then when the cases hardly had any routing holes with rubber cover and etc.
All the metal pieces were powder coated matte white and the plastic pieces I decided to paint those myself in matte white.
I hope to build a cool looking all white build but there so many out there we will see..
20210421_230755.jpg

20210421_230803.jpg
20210426_161507.jpg

After a week or so.. got the parts back.
20210509_223056.jpg
20210509_223059.jpg
20210509_224111.jpg

20210510_002854.jpg

I was thinking about taking apart the fans and just coloring the frame all white but then too much hassle so I decided to keep t he contrast with the rest of the case.. I think it looks cool..
20210510_002859.jpg


20210510_002903.jpg

20210510_002908.jpg


Still not done yet.. Gotta touch up some of the pieces.... To be Continued!!
 
My NZXT Kraken Z73 white edition... I didn't want to paint the radiator all white due to heat issues so I only painted the outer edge. Fins are not painted but I am sure you won't be seeing it when fans are on top of it..

20210305_172352.jpg
20210305_172356.jpg


20210313_014313.jpg
 

Finally I am done with the Cooler Master H500M "White Edition"
I really like how it came out.. Look really clean and with the black accents looks really good..
Looks even better than the Cooler Master H500P Mesh White...




20210513_232810.jpg


20210513_232818.jpg


20210513_232823.jpg

That white plastic piece that covers behind the mobo, I forgot to put it on but no matter.. LOL
20210513_232828.jpg

20210513_232833.jpg

20210513_232840.jpg

20210513_232851.jpg


20210513_232900.jpg
 
Might as well put a side by side with a Cooler Master H500P Mesh White vs Cooler Master H500M "White Edition"
20210513_233917.jpg


20210513_233930.jpg

20210513_234044.jpg


20210513_234130.jpg
20210513_234148.jpg


20210513_234154.jpg
 
