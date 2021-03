Cooler Master Addressable RGB Fan Controller

My mobo has the older 4 pin RGB connectors, and I just bought some coolermaster fans. They're 3 pin connectors, and they came with a default controller that does red, green, blue, or rainbow.I found this: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07H241TFT/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1 Anyone have experience with it?It looks like I can connect it to internal USB, or the 4 pin connector.Just wanting some opinions before I pull the trigger!Thanks.