Cooler Master 212 Evo vs 212 Evo V2 (using the same fans)

Is the Cooler Master 212 Evo V2 a significant improvement, or even an improvement at all, over the older 212 Evo?



I'm talking about the heatsink itself. Not the fans. They come with different fans, but I use my own fans, two high-CFM PWM fans in push-pull.



It's surprisingly difficult to find reviews comparing the two, and the reviews that I have been able to find compare each in it's stock form, using the stock fans (which are different). That makes it very difficult to determine if any measured difference is the result of the heatsink or the fact that each is using a different fan.



My reason for asking is because I have a 212 Evo V2 on the way for a project I'm working on. My backup computer (With a 5820k @ 4.5Ghz) is currently using a 212 Evo (first version). Even with 2 high-CFM fans in push-pull, it's barely adequate. It's not really a problem when gaming, but I can barely manage a Cinebench run, and Prime95 will typically result in a BSOD. So my thought is that I could put the 212 Evo V2 in my backup computer (replacing the older evo), and use the older 212 Evo for my project instead (smaller CPU where cooling won't really matter much either way). I'm just not sure if it would be worth the extra effort or not.