Cooler fitting on Asus TUF GAMING X570-PLUS (WI-FI)

[H]F Junkie
Mar 31, 2001
15,057
Hi All,
Looking at upgrading from Ryzen 5 3600 to Ryzen 7 5800x. I'm going to be moving from the stock wraith stealth cooler that came with the 3600 to either the Scythe Mugen 5 rev.b or Scythe Ninja. Anyone have any fit problems with the black plastic behind the i/o panel using these coolers?
Ram is Crucial Ballistic 3600C16 ram.
