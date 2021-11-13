Converting old PC monitor to Roku TV

Can I use a Dell u2717d monitor ( 2560x1440 ) as a roku display (with stick)?
The Dell has a HDMI port so I figure I can stick in Roku stick.
But how about audio? For example if I like to use a Bluetooth headset? The Roku stick does not support. But could I get some sort of USB stick on the monitor to "broadcast" BT audio?
