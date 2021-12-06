converting a WD 3.5" 14 TB external drive to 4K sectors

So I just got this new WD drive, and geez, 14 TB in one drive is f-ing awesome.I did some searching and discovered that these drives are native 512e, but it is possible to convert this drive to 4K sectors with some WD utility called HUGO. HUGO was hard to find online, but I did manage to find a source.So now my questions are: Do I just run this utility under Windows? Does this conversion preserve any data on the drive? For the 14 TB drive connected via USB 3.0, how long does this process take? Any suggestions for CLI inputs to HUGO?Can I speed up the process by runningfirst and wiping the drive?Thanks.