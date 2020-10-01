Controllers for Star Wars Squadrons

DeaconFrost

DeaconFrost

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Sep 6, 2007
Messages
11,238
I'm planning on getting this game for PC rather than Xbox, but that leads me to the question of what kind of controller will you be using? I can't aim to save my life with a gamepad. My FPS gaming is limited to PC. However, even though this looks to have a FPS viewpoint, I am thinking a joystick might be a better option. Having a hell of a time finding one, though, and probably not interested or willing to spend the money on a full on HOTAS setup.

What's your plan for controller usage?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top