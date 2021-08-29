Controller options

Good evening folks. Hope y'all are having a good weekend. I have decided that I want to get a living room PC going in our game room. It's been a long time since I've had controllers for the computer, but are Xbox 360 controllers still the way to go? I used to have a usb wireless receiver which supported four controllers. Like a fool I sold it years ago. Anyways - before I go hunting one down and some Xbox 360 controllers, I was wondering if there were better options these days? Thanks!