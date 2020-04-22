Control Volume - set max and min

Like many I am currently working at home.



I'm using an Asus Xonar U3 USB to Optical with DTS surround to my speakers.



While listening to Pandora and I suspect other music sources as well, the volume from one piece to the next is pretty random. Sometimes I am on a video meeting and suddenly its too loud or from one song to the next I cant hear it.



I'm really not knowledgeable of sound equipment/software. Is there a way to set a max and min volume to keep the sound level pretty even?



Thank you,



*EB