Yeah, the combo of the first videos breakdown of the frame analysis, showing GPU sections usage, and DF meticulous effect analysis really brings it all together, to see what they are doing and the cost impact.



DF really delved into the subtleties I have never seen in other visual analysis. It can really change a lot of small items seldom bothered with, sort of automatically, but that is why it is so expensive.



You need a Beast of a GPU for this, not just for the RT cores to do the intersection testing, but shader cores for shading, and then the denoising component. Nearly every effect needs those three steps, and here repeating those steps multiple times over in a single frame.



Shading + Denoising each RT effect is often taking more frame time than Intersection RT core work!



Look at the frame breakdown. Reflections - Bunch of Green on graph for RT cores testing the rays. But then there you have to shade those Rays of the Reflection on the surface, then finally you need to denoise.



There isn't going to be a big jump in RT HW soon because you need more of everything. More RT Ray testing, more Shading performance, and more Denoise performance.



Doesn't hurt that reviews are also making this out to be a pretty great game as well.