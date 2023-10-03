Control Kingston Fury DDR5 colors?

magda
I have this ram Kingston Fury DDR5. Is there a way to program the RGB colors to stay in the hardware?
I use Linux and Windows, and when its in Linux, it has this random RGB colors, once in Windows, with the Kingston software it changes to what I want, a static color.
Apparently there are two ways to control the RGB colors via software (once you boot up windows) and via hardware, that stay on when you turn on your pc. (like you can do with even Corsair and Logitech keyboards)
I look into Kingston CTRL software and nothing regarding saving the setting into the hardware itself.
