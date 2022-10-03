Constant Reboot no display

I was upgrading my Ram from 16 to 32 gb and unfortunately did not have one of the dims fully seated. When I booted the machine would have the fans/lights kick on run for ~5 seconds then shut off in ~15 seconds it would come back on and repeat.

I pulled my video cars processor and ram one at a time and had the same result. I then reinstalled my old ram and the processor again same story. I pulled the Cmos battery for 10 minutes with the machine unplugged from the wall, and same result. I then swapped a different cpu into my machine and again same result.

Did i brick my motherboard? anyone have any other suggestions?
 
try clearing the cmos again. yank the battery, hit the power button a few times to help drain the caps, and let it sit for 5min. then try it again.
might also be a good idea to inspect the slot you had it crooked in, look for signs of damage, like discolouring or bent pins.
 
