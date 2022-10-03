Constant Reboot no display

I was upgrading my Ram from 16 to 32 gb and unfortunately did not have one of the dims fully seated. When I booted the machine would have the fans/lights kick on run for ~5 seconds then shut off in ~15 seconds it would come back on and repeat.



I pulled my video cars processor and ram one at a time and had the same result. I then reinstalled my old ram and the processor again same story. I pulled the Cmos battery for 10 minutes with the machine unplugged from the wall, and same result. I then swapped a different cpu into my machine and again same result.



Did i brick my motherboard? anyone have any other suggestions?