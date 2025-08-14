Constant random driver timeout errors

Hey guys!



I'm trying to decide if I have to RMA my card at this point because I'm out of ideas.



At this point I've tried DDU driver clear-outs, formatting windows, installing the card in a new system, editing things like TdrDelay in the registry, and capping the shader clock in Adrenalin to not exceed the specified defaults.



I'm reading Windows 11 24H2 in particular has been bad with AMD drivers, especially because you can no longer disable MPO in the registry. Not sure if anyone can corroborate that.



Just wanted to know if anyone has a solution to driver timeouts that actually works. Last AMD card I had was an R9 280X and it was rock solid. I never had a single problem with that card, and I was overclocking it quite aggressively.



So yeah, outside of RMAing my card (or just getting rid of it altogether and returning to Nvidia), I'm out of ideas, but I read online that AMD's drivers lead to a lot of false RMAs and I'd rather not have to go through that process if the hardware is not actually an issue. Not sure if anyone can corroborate that?



In any case, if anyone has a good solution to driver timeouts, please let me know! Thanks!