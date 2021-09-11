Constant Outages with Xfinity

Hello, bought a house last year. Xfinity is the only service provider in the area so we went with them. Bought my own modem, hooked it up and all was well at first. Setup a Eero mesh network too. Since last year our internet connection reliability has drastically decreased. Before we would get a notification there was no connection to the modem once a month for a couple of minutes. Now it’s multiple times daily. A tech came out a couple of months ago, checked the fittings, replaced some and tested the signal, showed me that everything was at full strength, but told me that he was limited because we didn’t have an xfinity modem. If we had an xfinity modem he would’ve been obligated to fix the problem. After he left the reliability was better for a couple of weeks, then it went bad again, I decided to buy another modem, not from xfinity, same issue, I also tried another coaxial hookup in the house, same issue. Finally bit the bullet and ordered an xfinity gateway, but got it in writing from an xfinity rep in the chat that if the gateway didn’t work then they would need to replace the wires to the house. Sure enough the gateway doesn’t fix the issue. Has anyone else had this issue and is xfinity replacing the wires really the only resolution?