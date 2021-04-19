Considering the unthinkable

I'm actually considering the possibility of purchasing a pre-built for the first time since my Ti-99

I'm just having no luck finding the individual components I want to use in my build and there is a company offering the exact parts, but it's cooled with a 280mm AIO not a hardline setup.

Has anyone else considered going pre-built since the parts are so difficult to get?
 
