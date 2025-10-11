Consensus on best "cheap" newby 3d printer?

euphoricd00m
n00b
- Joined
- May 15, 2016
- Messages
- 6
Hey guys,
Have never owned a 3d printer before, however I think they open the door to so many "maker"/tinkerer possibilities when it comes to tech projects and the like.
I had a look on Amazon, I saw a few models with many 4.5/5 star reviews in the $170-$300 range. The main issue for me with those is that they seem too small.
I would like the ability to print reasonably sized parts, maybe 12"x12"x12"?
I don't want to spend all that much on it as It's just a toy for me to tinker with.
Also, how's the software compatibility between various models? Is there a standardized file extension these printers use, or is it a free for all? What's the most common software platform for making designed and models to be printed? Something like Blender? Or CAD software? What's everybody use for their modeling software?
Have never owned a 3d printer before, however I think they open the door to so many "maker"/tinkerer possibilities when it comes to tech projects and the like.
I had a look on Amazon, I saw a few models with many 4.5/5 star reviews in the $170-$300 range. The main issue for me with those is that they seem too small.
I would like the ability to print reasonably sized parts, maybe 12"x12"x12"?
I don't want to spend all that much on it as It's just a toy for me to tinker with.
Also, how's the software compatibility between various models? Is there a standardized file extension these printers use, or is it a free for all? What's the most common software platform for making designed and models to be printed? Something like Blender? Or CAD software? What's everybody use for their modeling software?