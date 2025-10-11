Consensus on best "cheap" newby 3d printer?

Hey guys,

Have never owned a 3d printer before, however I think they open the door to so many "maker"/tinkerer possibilities when it comes to tech projects and the like.



I had a look on Amazon, I saw a few models with many 4.5/5 star reviews in the $170-$300 range. The main issue for me with those is that they seem too small.



I would like the ability to print reasonably sized parts, maybe 12"x12"x12"?



I don't want to spend all that much on it as It's just a toy for me to tinker with.



Also, how's the software compatibility between various models? Is there a standardized file extension these printers use, or is it a free for all? What's the most common software platform for making designed and models to be printed? Something like Blender? Or CAD software? What's everybody use for their modeling software?