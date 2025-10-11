  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Consensus on best "cheap" newby 3d printer?

E

euphoricd00m

n00b
Joined
May 15, 2016
Messages
6
Hey guys,
Have never owned a 3d printer before, however I think they open the door to so many "maker"/tinkerer possibilities when it comes to tech projects and the like.

I had a look on Amazon, I saw a few models with many 4.5/5 star reviews in the $170-$300 range. The main issue for me with those is that they seem too small.

I would like the ability to print reasonably sized parts, maybe 12"x12"x12"?

I don't want to spend all that much on it as It's just a toy for me to tinker with.

Also, how's the software compatibility between various models? Is there a standardized file extension these printers use, or is it a free for all? What's the most common software platform for making designed and models to be printed? Something like Blender? Or CAD software? What's everybody use for their modeling software?
 
