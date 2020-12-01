Connecting routers

Alright, question? I have the Xfinity XB7 connected as a gateway with no configurations done to it. I then have my Linksys EA7500 connected to the XB7 with an ethernet cord and configured to run as an Access Point. I would really like to be able to see which devices are actually connected through the Linksys EA7500. Is there a way to do is? I also have a TP Link C7 connected to the Linksys EA7500 router. I would really like to be able to have an range of IP address that would be used to assign devices to the TP Link C7.



Basically is there a way to assign devices on the Xfinity XB7 to have an IP range of 10.0.0.2 to 10.0.0.100

And have the Linksys EA7500 assign devices to have an IP range or 10.0.0.101 to 10.0.0.149

And have the TP Link C7 to assign devices to have an IP range of 10.0.0.150 to 10.0.0.200?

Or something along those line? Like I stated the Linksys EA7500 turns off all functionality when it is in AP mode which isn't an issue I would just like to know if when a certain device is connected to a specific device it will have an IP range depending on what it is connected to.



Because it doesn't matter if it is connected to the EA7500 or the TP Link C7 it still shows up on my XB7 of connected devices.



I also for some reason cannot find my printer on my network under connected devices. It's connected with a static IP address of 10.0.0.7 and when I go to the address it's online and running just fine I just can't seem to find it on my XB7 any ideas why this may be happening? The printer is connected to my Linksys EA7500.



Sorry if this is confusing, if it is I can try to clear this up a bit. I can include pictures to help understand what I am trying to accomplish.