Connect a wireless USB Mouse/Keyboard combo to two devices and be able to switch between them?

A

atarumoroboshi18

Weaksauce
Joined
Nov 9, 2013
Messages
119
Was wondering if anyone had a good device for this. I have a wireless keyboard/mouse combo that I want to plug into 2 different devices, but be able to switch between each device separately. Would there be a device for this? Would love to be able to switch it from afar(remote or button or something) if possible.

Wireless Keyboard/Mouse
|
USB Switcher
| |
Device 1 Device 2
 
