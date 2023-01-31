Confused on which SATA data 8 ports cards to buy

I need an 8-port SATA card that can go into a x4 or x16 card slot and provide "serious" performance, even if multiple drives are active at the same time. I want a card that can boot up a drive to start the system but I'm out of my league to understand the technical fine points here, including Marvell or ASMedia chips. RAID is not needed. Windows support is critical, Linux would be a nice to have. I need to get this new card as a result of upgrades to my motherboard and my system case.I need help to understand what is missing in vendor specs that conceals flaws. I've done some reading on the web, but there are the usual contradictory statements and claims about performance, and I can't sort all that out. I've also done a bunch of product searches on Amazon and other stores, and I'm more confused now than when I started.My upgraded rig has an ASUS X670 Strix-EA, which has onlySATA ports. (It also has 4 slots for 4 NVMe drives, which is nice for the future.) My old motherboard hadSATA ports. From my old rig I also have this port PCIE SATA card, but all ports will be used on both the motherboard and the PCIE card for just to handle my existing ODD, 3.5" HDDs and SSDs. I'm uncomfortable with having no free SATA ports and I also want to add 2 HDDs at a minimum because my new case has room for these HDDs plus 5 more SSDs.There are no free slots on my new motherboard, so I can't just get another Syba card. I don't expect to get the cheapest card out there for obvious reasons.