Confirm actual gaming refresh rate?

Hi all, I have a Dell S2719DGF 27" monitor that can do 144Hz (confirmed by windows). I believe that in some games the application is overriding the higher refresh rate. I have the option checked in the nVidia control panel to use the highest possible refresh rate.
Is there software that can display the current refresh rate or log what it is (was)?
