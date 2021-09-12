Concern re AMD Ryzen(TM) 7 5700U speed on Dell laptop?

Hi, I recently helped a physiotherapy college student chose a new Dell Inspiron 15, 5515 laptop, with the following:



Windows 10 Professional

512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive

16GB DDR4 3200MHz



The processor is: AMD Ryzen(TM) 7 5700U 8-core/16-thread Mobile Processor with Radeon(TM) Graphics



The laptop will be used for attending lectures online, online research, writing up college projects etc. When the laptop arrived I was surprised that the speed was only 1.8 Ghz. The student has been using the laptop for about a week and is happy with it. But, I'm disappointed that I didn't check the processor speed more carefully before purchasing and that money was spent on features that may not be helpful to the student. I feel that if the student had gone to a store without my help, he may have bought a laptop for a lower price, with less RAM, less storage and a faster processor, that better served his needs.



Should I be concerned about the processor speed or is this a good laptop that the student can happily use for the next few years?



Thanks for your help and please be honest, if we made a bad purchase I would like to remedy it.