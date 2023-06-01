Computex coverage - let's be honest

So you like Computex coverage?

  • Yes - I love seeing the newest GPU - It's white with RGB!!

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • No - Most of the stuff is lame. Stop rubbing it in that you get to kick it in Taipai.

    Votes: 6 85.7%
  • Total voters
    7
Case, Fan, Cooling, Monitor tech is all cool to see. I get the bore of not much being shown that ACTUALLY affects performance: but GPUs aren't exciting ever: hey look its a X080 and will perform, draw power, and feature the same configuration as every other X080.... only now its with a DIFFERENT LOOKING COOLER 😱
 
Most of the cool gear has already been teased, so it's easy to pinpoint the interesting tidbits but there's still lots of sweet stuff to check out that comes out of the blue. That's the fun of Computex for me.

Of course the least interesting is GPUs. They have long been released, flogged, and flogged again. Listening to Huang blather on isn't what I consider a worthwhile endeavor these days.
 
It’s not particularly “fun” anymore.

Releases just are the same thing but “faster”. Prices are stupid. And corporatism is at an all time high.

Meanwhile fandom everywhere, even here, is stupid and toxic.

What hardware is supposed to be exciting? We had Intel 14nm for 10 years. Current CPU’s are also not interesting and iterative.
Midrange video cards are dead. Top end is stupidly priced but the only thing worth buying.

Mobos have almost quadrupled in price for less features. Support is at an all time low.

The only gaming and buying that makes sense to me is either being a whale and buying $4000+ computers or being a budget 1080p player and buying every part used for <$1000. Any other type of enthusiast is basically squeezed out if they remotely care about dollar for value.
 
