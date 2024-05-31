Computex 2024 Preview: The Hardware Side

erek
Source: https://hardforum.com/forums/hardforum-tech-news.116/post-thread
"This year, we expect to learn a lot more about the future of local AI processing on PCs. A number of vendors will show off new systems based on the new Snapdragon X series and high-end or even next-gen processors from AMD and Intel. Here’s what we expect from Computex 2024:
- New chips from Intel and AMD: Both of these companies are holding major keynote events and we’d hazard to guess that they will show off new products. After the recent announcement that only Snapdragon X-powered laptops would be able to run Windows 11’s new AI features, the two x86 manufacturers need to answer back. We expect them to show off new processors with built-in NPUs that can exceed the 40 TOPS minimum Microsoft requires to classify a laptop as a Copilot+ PC.
- Something interesting from Nvidia: Nvidia has made a lot of headlines for its datacenter and professional GPUs, but the company hasn’t done much to impress consumers of late. Its flagship RTX 4090 GPU is nearly two years old at this point, which leaves us wondering: what’s next? CEO Jensen Huang has a major keynote on Sunday evening, and we would not be surprised if he talked about next-gen graphics for end users and gaming. But since this is an industry event, we also expect him to tout datacenter wins. The most interesting question: Will Nvidia make its own processor for Windows on Arm (WoA) laptops and compete with Qualcomm?
- More Copilot+ PCs: Yes, we saw a slew of new Copilot+ laptops at Microsoft’s Build press conference the other day, but we expect to see even more break cover at Computex.
- Next-Gen AMD and Intel Laptops: Since Intel’s Lunar Lake CPUs are due in Q3, there’s a great chance that we’ll see Lunar Lake-powered laptops at Computex. Laptops based on AMD’s next-gen chips may also make an appearance.
- Surprises from Qualcomm: Qualcomm has a major keynote happening on Monday, and while the company could just use the time to hype its Snapdragon X chips, those are kind of old news as they’re about to appear in shipping laptops starting in June. We’re more curious to see if the company talks about what comes after Snapdragon X — and whether it’s going to target desktops or servers for Windows on Arm.
- More rear-connector cases and components: One of the biggest PC building trends of the past year has been the growing popularity of systems that let you plug all of your power cables, including the GPU power on some systems, into the back of the motherboard. MSI, Asus and Gigabyte are all leaders in this space, although Maingear holds a patent on some of the technology. We expect to see a lot more motherboards and cases that support rear-connector boards and components.
- Unique peripherals and components: It’s fun when you see a unique keyboard or a mouse with a brand new feature, or even an automated desk. We’re always on the lookout for the interesting stuff, which is sometimes good, sometimes bad, but always noteworthy. Last year, we were impressed by Cooler Master’s MasterHUB tech, a modular version of the Steam Deck, but we still haven’t seen it come out.
Keynote ScheduleThe following four major keynotes are taking place during Computex. We’ll be reporting live from each of them and posting a streaming link if one becomes available.
Note that the times below are local Taipei times (UTC+8). So, if you live in the eastern U.S., Taiwan is 12 hours ahead of you. If you live in the Pacific time zone, it’s 15 hours ahead of you. And, if you live in the UK, it’s 7 hours ahead of you."
