Computex 2024 Preview: The Hardware Side

They want to move more things to the local system. Probably not everything, some of the LLMs are real heavy on that first "L" (large), but some stuff. There's sort of two sides to the reasons they would do this:



1) From a consumer standpoint, local processing is faster and works even if there are internet problems. So it'll feel better if they can offload as much to the local system as possible to get a more responsive setup.



2) From a corporate standpoint, because this shit costs them a lot of money and they'd rather you spent your resources on it instead of theirs.

If everything AI and Copilot is all about cloud processing and hoovering up as much data as possible...



Why do we need local NPU power? Isn't all of this stuff unavailable offline, and requires a Microsoft Account connected to Miscrosoft's servers?

This will have to see, maybe for video, but server side compute can be quite faster (because it make economic sense being use all the time by different customer versus just sometime) and the text send or receive on modern broadband internet, image as well with how their compressed it for how those ai look at them... gpt4-o is much faster than anything I ever tried to run local on a 3070 or cpu I think.GPT 4-0 seem to be able to respond to an audio request in less than 250ms, video of people using grog for example, that probably already close to close enough in terms of latency for a lot of stuff, people can play video game on a server after all, for DLSS, blur on a video phone call, running local can be good for AI, but for a lot of stuff it is not necessary.it is obviously not all about hoovering up as much data and one of the reason for local NPU power, there like 40 local different LLM type ai that come on those laptop.Many people would not like something like recall to call home (and we can imagine handling all of that for free on their side would cost them way too much) and those companies would like to pass some of the cost to run the model down to customer, it is extremely cheap to have those 25 or so NPU part of a soc, almost a non brainer.