Computer turns on but the bios does not start

Hi, I have this Computer in use for a few years ago, I would like to bring it back to life but apparently I can't.



-AMD FX (tm) -4300 Quad-Core 3.8GHz Processor

-NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 4 GB dedicated

- 8.0 GB RAM

-MSI 970A-G43 (MS-7693)



When it is turned on, the fans all spin (CPU, GPU, Power Supply) even if after a few minutes that of the GPU stops and the others continue to spin.

The power supply is to be excluded because I tried it on another pc, I also reset the CMOS by removing the battery.

Do you have any other advice to understand where the problem is? I also connected a speaker (hoping for the right place) but it does not emit any sound.