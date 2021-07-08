Computer turns on but the bios does not start

LionBlack88

Hi, I have this Computer in use for a few years ago, I would like to bring it back to life but apparently I can't.

-AMD FX (tm) -4300 Quad-Core 3.8GHz Processor
-NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 4 GB dedicated
- 8.0 GB RAM
-MSI 970A-G43 (MS-7693)

When it is turned on, the fans all spin (CPU, GPU, Power Supply) even if after a few minutes that of the GPU stops and the others continue to spin.
The power supply is to be excluded because I tried it on another pc, I also reset the CMOS by removing the battery.
Do you have any other advice to understand where the problem is? I also connected a speaker (hoping for the right place) but it does not emit any sound.
 
pendragon1

yank the ram and see if it gives the no ram beep.
due to the age, i would also try replacing the battery; remove the old, turn psu off and hit the power button a few time to clear the cmos and then install the new one.
 
