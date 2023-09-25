Computer taking forever to boot

Nebell
Not sure if this is the right place to post, but here we go.
I've had this issue since I bought my computer, some 16 months ago. It doesn't bother me that much as I put it to sleep usually and rarely restart.
But it's taking forever to boot.
I'm not sure, but I think it's not Windows (11) issue. Once I get to login screen and get in it's pretty snappy and quickly loads all apps.
But going from restart to Windows starting to load can take a minute. A bit weird for a PC with 13900k, 32gb ddr5 and a fast 7000mb M.2 drive. The motherboard is Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Formula.
Any ideas?
