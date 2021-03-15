Computer takes 1 to 2 hours to boot occasionally

I have a 2 year old desktop computer. Nothing fancy, i3, Win10 Home, 4GB memory, 1TB HDD. It has started to take 1 to 2 hours to boot up. Sometimes it boots up no problem. Other times it takes hours. I'm not sure where to start looking and am not even sure this is a hardware problem or software problem. I may try to reformat the drive and re-install Windows, but wanted a second opinion.

BTW, it doesn't have a lot of software loaded on it, just Office 2010 that is used for writing in Word and some spreadsheets and some internet surfing.