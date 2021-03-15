Computer takes 1 to 2 hours to boot occasionally

WilliamJones

Aug 19, 2018
I have a 2 year old desktop computer. Nothing fancy, i3, Win10 Home, 4GB memory, 1TB HDD. It has started to take 1 to 2 hours to boot up. Sometimes it boots up no problem. Other times it takes hours. I'm not sure where to start looking and am not even sure this is a hardware problem or software problem. I may try to reformat the drive and re-install Windows, but wanted a second opinion.
BTW, it doesn't have a lot of software loaded on it, just Office 2010 that is used for writing in Word and some spreadsheets and some internet surfing.
 
Starfalcon

Starfalcon

Jan 7, 2020
Id check out the hard drive first, might be in the process of failing. Random long load times are never a good sign, as that always happened on drives that I had fail.
 
