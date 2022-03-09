Computer royally screwed. Time to diagnose

So I came home tonight to a message "save your data! your hard drive is corrupted" in boot or something like that. I have a dual boot but it wont let me in at all. When I rebooted I got a BSOD saying "something went wrong"



Then it went through a series of reboots. I think 3 before it posted again and went right back to the same message. I removed the main drive. No effect. Removed the video card and booted off the onboard video. No effect.



I do have a Q code board and when it wouldn't post it stayed at 00. When it finally did post the numbers were all over the place but it settled on "AD" before it became a brick.



My first guess is the motherboard but I've never seen this before so I'm clueless.



Any ideas would be apprecaited.



Specs in the sig