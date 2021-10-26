Computer PSU RFI?

DWD1961 said: Does anyone know how EMI noisy modern 12V computer supplies are, the better ones, of course? If anyone has any links to tests showing EMI or lack thereof, please post them. Click to expand...

In the air, it shouldn't be too bad–they are almost entirely enclosed in a grounded metal box. A bit of rf might escape through the fan hole if the noisy bits are exposed there and it has a simple wire fan guard, but if it's punched holes then that should be shielded pretty well, too. That'd just leave the wires, but anything going through there should be pretty weak, I think.