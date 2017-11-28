Computer powers up but no video.

Hardware specs. MSI H81M-P33 - LGA 1150 - Intel H81 motherboard,G.SKILL Ripjaws X Series 4GB 240-Pin DDR3 SDRAM DDR3 1600,Intel Celeron G1820 Haswell Dual-Core 2.7 GHz LGA 1150 and tx650 corsair psu.
The onboard video stopped working one day with no changes to hardware. It powers up but no bios screen or anything. I tried different monitors,cables,both dvi and vga output and my old x300 video card on it. No video all.
Motherboard is still under warranty. Anything else I should try or is it time to contact MSI for RMA ?
