Computer powers up but no video.

4

455olds

Gawd
Joined
Dec 19, 2008
Messages
783
Hardware specs. MSI H81M-P33 - LGA 1150 - Intel H81 motherboard,G.SKILL Ripjaws X Series 4GB 240-Pin DDR3 SDRAM DDR3 1600,Intel Celeron G1820 Haswell Dual-Core 2.7 GHz LGA 1150 and tx650 corsair psu.

The onboard video stopped working one day with no changes to hardware. It powers up but no bios screen or anything. I tried different monitors,cables,both dvi and vga output and my old x300 video card on it. No video all.

Motherboard is still under warranty. Anything else I should try or is it time to contact MSI for RMA ?
 
I would presume motherboard, yes. If you have spare memory or a spare power supply, you can try testing those out but the mobo is my best guess.
 
test/replace your battery. try another cpu if you can. then suspect mobo.
 
I'll put a battery in it when I get home and if that don't do it I'm going to rma it. This rig is pritty old but this is the 2nd power supply and 3rd motherboard. Bad luck
 
I got it back from MSI a few days ago. Good RMA service. They gave me a board that looked new. works good now. Thanks for help
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top