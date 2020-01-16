Computer parts for sale - CHEAP!

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by Burner27, Jan 16, 2020 at 1:41 PM.

    Recently decomissioned a machine and these are the left over parts. Would prefer to sell as whole, but will entertain combos if you PM me.

    https://photos.app.goo.gl/u3v1Qj2pAT3WFcL16

    EVGA GTX 670 Video card
    Gigabyte GA-970A-DS3P AM3+ Motherboard (Sound port doesnt work but will include a sound card)
    AMD FX-8320 CPU (no HSF included)
    QNine Soundcard (https://www.amazon.com/QNINE-Windows-Express-Desktop-Adapter/dp/B07XG7J8YZ)
    8 GB DDR3 - 1333
    Nvidia GT620 Video Card

    Will sell the who sh'bang for $125 shipped.

    HEAT = Burner27
    Paypal Preferred

    Thanks for looking.
     
