Computer parts for sale - CHEAP!

Recently decomissioned a machine and these are the left over parts. Would prefer to sell as whole, but will entertain combos if you PM me. https://photos.app.goo.gl/u3v1Qj2pAT3WFcL16 EVGA GTX 670 Video card Gigabyte GA-970A-DS3P AM3+ Motherboard (Sound port doesnt work but will include a sound card) AMD FX-8320 CPU (no HSF included) QNine Soundcard (https://www.amazon.com/QNINE-Windows-Express-Desktop-Adapter/dp/B07XG7J8YZ) 8 GB DDR3 - 1333 Nvidia GT620 Video Card Will sell the who sh'bang for $125 shipped. HEAT = Burner27 Paypal Preferred Thanks for looking.