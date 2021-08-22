Computer in separate room (suggestions welcome)

I'm considering moving my PC to a different room from my desk and I thought I'd check with [H] to see if anyone had any wisdom or suggestions for such a project. Longest required cable run would probably be about 14'-15'; I have 12+ devices that will require USB connections, plus 2 monitors. Desk is a sit-stand setup.



I'm thinking I would need a couple of powered USB hubs, but unfortunately searching for USB hubs requires wading through a sea of junky products - anyone familiar with a good quality hub or other solution?



Other than that, any other pitfalls I should consider?

- audio interface will be on the desk, so speakers will not need to run back to the PC

- Mostly USB-A requirements (HID, MIDI controllers)

- A couple of USB-C requirements, including data transfer from camera/phone



Appreciate any advice!