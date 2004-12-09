Computer In a Freezer (Seriously)

I was bored and trying to get through a ton of work when I began thinking about original cooling ideas. I was thinking how I could get my computer running at sub-zero temperatures without the need of something that would burn a hole in my pocket.I began to wonder whether it would be possible to get my desktop running stable in a deep-freezer. I have an old freezer lying in the garage that I had from when I moved house and it is capable of running at -30. It has enough room to fit a computer and also produces very little water vapour (does not produce ice, though you can feel a slight dampness when you touch the sides).My initial ideas were to put the computer inside in an air-tight case, but I doubt whether I could make my case air tight. The best idea I've had so far is to go ghetto. Take the mobo out of the case and enclose it, with the hardrives and PSU, in a plastic bag (dont laugh), and basically run the PSU, keyboard, mouse and IDE cables for optical drives all out of a tight opening. I dont really need the freezer so I guess I could cut a hole in it somewhere for the cables that need to be run out of it.Anyone know if this would work? Any other ideas on how I could do this? Would the freezer keep it cool or just heat up past 0 degrees?Would water vapour be a big problem for me?Just a little thought that may become a reality, somedayZxcs