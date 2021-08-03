computer freezes

W

weltauge

n00b
Joined
Aug 3, 2021
Messages
2
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Six-Core Processor 3.40 GHz
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti
RAM: G.Skill F4-2400C15-8GTZRX
PSU: some "Cooler Master" 550 watts

Temperatures and workload of CPU and GPU seem fine to me.
Chkdsk did not find problems.
No virus. No unnecessary programs.

What could be the cause and how to find out and fix?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top