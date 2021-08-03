computer freezes

Hi,
Since getting new PSU, mainboard, RAM and CPU my system often freezes for about 1 to 15 seconds.
OS: Win 10 Home
mainboard: ROG STRIX B450-F GAMING
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Six-Core Processor 3.40 GHz
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti
RAM: G.Skill F4-2400C15-8GTZRX
PSU: some "Cooler Master" 550 watts
Temperatures and workload of CPU and GPU seem fine to me.
Chkdsk did not find problems.
No virus. No unnecessary programs.
What could be the cause and how to find out and fix?
Since getting new PSU, mainboard, RAM and CPU my system often freezes for about 1 to 15 seconds.
OS: Win 10 Home
mainboard: ROG STRIX B450-F GAMING
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Six-Core Processor 3.40 GHz
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti
RAM: G.Skill F4-2400C15-8GTZRX
PSU: some "Cooler Master" 550 watts
Temperatures and workload of CPU and GPU seem fine to me.
Chkdsk did not find problems.
No virus. No unnecessary programs.
What could be the cause and how to find out and fix?