Computer for Video Editing for Brother

Jul 26, 2019
My brother is looking for a computer to do some video editing with, mostly drone footage from his Mavic 2 Pro so 4K 10 bit footage. He doesn't intend on playing any games which makes it difficult to find a system I would recommend, I was thinking of Ryzen 7 3700X 16GB RAM and minimum 256GB SSD and a few TB HDD, probably better with a 1TB SSD though, but anything with those specs seems to come with a 1660 Ti or Super or better which is not really needed. I don't want to build his PC for him as I don't want to be tech support or be blamed if it dies, lol. Just looking for something solid for him that will work so if anyone has any good recommendations for <$1500 with lower being better I am all ears.
 
Mar 4, 2007
3700x is a great choice. Depending how he edits and what software he uses, many do support GPU acceleration for effects and live playback, and Nvidia GPUs are not overkill. Puget Systems summed it up nicely in a recent article:

Looking at the overall performance, it is pretty clear that Premiere Pro heavily favors NVIDIA video cards. While the AMD Radeon 5700XT and NVIDIA GeForce 2060 SUPER cost roughly the same, the RTX 2060 SUPER is about 10% faster overall. The AMD Radeon Vega is even worse as it is both more expensive and slower than the AMD Radeon 5700XT, but if we were to compare it to NVIDIA in terms of price/performance, it is about 20% slower than the similarly priced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super.

One thing to note is that for most users, there is going to be little reason to get a high-end NVIDIA GPU since going from the RTX 2060 SUPER all the way up to the Titan RTX, there is only a 6% difference in performance. And if you look at the second chart for live playback performance, the difference is even less at only 4% which is unlikely to be noticeable.

In fact, there are really only two times when a GPU above the RTX 2060 SUPER may provide you with noticeably better performance: exporting to H.264/5 (due to the new GPU accelerated hardware encoding feature), and when using a large number of GPU accelerated effects."
https://www.pugetsystems.com/labs/a...up---NVIDIA-GeForce-SUPER-vs-AMD-Radeon-1802/
 
