Computer for Video Editing for Brother

My brother is looking for a computer to do some video editing with, mostly drone footage from his Mavic 2 Pro so 4K 10 bit footage. He doesn't intend on playing any games which makes it difficult to find a system I would recommend, I was thinking of Ryzen 7 3700X 16GB RAM and minimum 256GB SSD and a few TB HDD, probably better with a 1TB SSD though, but anything with those specs seems to come with a 1660 Ti or Super or better which is not really needed. I don't want to build his PC for him as I don't want to be tech support or be blamed if it dies, lol. Just looking for something solid for him that will work so if anyone has any good recommendations for <$1500 with lower being better I am all ears.