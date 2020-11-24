Computer Boot Loops - No POST

I built this computer back in January and it's been working great. Then a few weeks ago I put my computer in sleep and went to bed. Next day I come back to it and it won't wake. No display, no post. It just restarts every 30 seconds. I unplugged everything, tried different GPUs, moved the RAM (both sticks) in different slots, reseated the CPU. I even tried another PSU outside the case just powering the 24 pin and CPU 8 pin. Still bootloops. It doesn't even get power to the USB devices to even light them up. I figure the motherboard is bad and send it in to Asrock. I just got the new one today and got it all back together and it still does it. I don't know if the CPU is bad or both stick of RAM are bad or if it is something else. I don't know what else to do at this point.



Computers specs:

Ryzen 5 3600

ASRock B450M Pro 4

G.Skill 3200MHz RAM

Corsair RM650x PSU