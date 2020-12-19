Complete noob, build me a shopping list?

GhengisKhan
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- May 16, 2005
- Messages
- 6,401
A couple of important things to know first:
1. I have never even seen a 3D printer up close.
2. I do have some experience with building 3D models in a couple of different softwares, but nothing with the intention of printing it.
3. I have 20+ years of mechanical and electrical experience, not to mention I've built and modded many PCs over the last few decades.
What I'm planning on doing with it:
1. I guess this is pretty standard stuff... Replacement plastic parts for various things (household items, vehicle parts). Make various cool little trinkets.
2. I plan to start out printing stuff I download, but eventually start fabricating my own stuff from scratch.
Basic things I think I want from it:
1. Fairly simple setup.
2. Average bed size. I don't need anything stupidly large, 12"x12"x12" sounds about right.
3. Ability to monitor remotely, via webcam.
Things I already have:
1. Raspberry Pi 3b
2. Logitech webcam
3. Enough tools that I could measure, modify, repair pretty much anything. Including multimeter, calipers, o-scope, etc, etc...
I have a budget of around $500 to get started (printer, a couple types of filament to get started with, anything else???)
I have access to a MicroCenter (prefer to buy it there if possible)
I have no idea what to even shop for when it comes to these things. Like what are the most important specs that I should be paying attention to when shopping around, are there different filament or nozzle sizes?
1. I have never even seen a 3D printer up close.
2. I do have some experience with building 3D models in a couple of different softwares, but nothing with the intention of printing it.
3. I have 20+ years of mechanical and electrical experience, not to mention I've built and modded many PCs over the last few decades.
What I'm planning on doing with it:
1. I guess this is pretty standard stuff... Replacement plastic parts for various things (household items, vehicle parts). Make various cool little trinkets.
2. I plan to start out printing stuff I download, but eventually start fabricating my own stuff from scratch.
Basic things I think I want from it:
1. Fairly simple setup.
2. Average bed size. I don't need anything stupidly large, 12"x12"x12" sounds about right.
3. Ability to monitor remotely, via webcam.
Things I already have:
1. Raspberry Pi 3b
2. Logitech webcam
3. Enough tools that I could measure, modify, repair pretty much anything. Including multimeter, calipers, o-scope, etc, etc...
I have a budget of around $500 to get started (printer, a couple types of filament to get started with, anything else???)
I have access to a MicroCenter (prefer to buy it there if possible)
I have no idea what to even shop for when it comes to these things. Like what are the most important specs that I should be paying attention to when shopping around, are there different filament or nozzle sizes?