Complete noob, build me a shopping list?

A couple of important things to know first:

1. I have never even seen a 3D printer up close.

2. I do have some experience with building 3D models in a couple of different softwares, but nothing with the intention of printing it.

3. I have 20+ years of mechanical and electrical experience, not to mention I've built and modded many PCs over the last few decades.



What I'm planning on doing with it:

1. I guess this is pretty standard stuff... Replacement plastic parts for various things (household items, vehicle parts). Make various cool little trinkets.

2. I plan to start out printing stuff I download, but eventually start fabricating my own stuff from scratch.



Basic things I think I want from it:

1. Fairly simple setup.

2. Average bed size. I don't need anything stupidly large, 12"x12"x12" sounds about right.

3. Ability to monitor remotely, via webcam.



Things I already have:

1. Raspberry Pi 3b

2. Logitech webcam

3. Enough tools that I could measure, modify, repair pretty much anything. Including multimeter, calipers, o-scope, etc, etc...



I have a budget of around $500 to get started (printer, a couple types of filament to get started with, anything else???)

I have access to a MicroCenter (prefer to buy it there if possible)

I have no idea what to even shop for when it comes to these things. Like what are the most important specs that I should be paying attention to when shopping around, are there different filament or nozzle sizes?