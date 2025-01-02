Commandos: ORIGINS

Thematically, Commandos is awesome. Commandos 1 and 2 are still some of my favorite games of this type. But if the Demo is anything to go by, they still have a long way to go. I've got spoiled by Mimimi Games (Shadow Tactics and Desperados).
 
I always found the commando games to be alright.
Then I played the Men Of War games(before squads).
 
Droc said:
Commandos is definitely more stealth oriented than the MoW games. I pretty much always liked the stealth missions the least. Loved the assault squad games.
 
northrop said:
I've got spoiled by Mimimi Games
Sigh, always making it about youyouyou :p

I have pretty fond memories of the first Commandos game. I don't think I played another one after that but it was a quality title. Looks like they're all on sale on GOG right now @ 50% off if anyone needs to pick them up. And the first Commandos on GOG comes with the DLC, so you can get everything for the first game there right now for $3 vs. $10 on Steam.
 
Out tomorrow I took it off my Wish List but just added it again. I had way too many game on my List at one time upwards of 40-50 now it's down to like 25 the less you know the more you save.


Just look at the Steam stream the character models are really small.
 
