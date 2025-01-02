Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 23,707
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1479730/Commandos_Origins/
First Commandos game in 18 years that isn't a remake there is a Demo on Steam.
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Commandos is definitely more stealth oriented than the MoW games. I pretty much always liked the stealth missions the least. Loved the assault squad games.I always found the commando games to be alright.
Then I played the Men Of War games(before squads).
Sigh, always making it about youyouyouI've got spoiled by Mimimi Games