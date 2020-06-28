Combining computers for first build

I'm looking to build my first gaming PC without breaking the bank. I have two computers (specs listed below) from a business I shut down. I'm hoping to be able to combine the parts I have, and buy whatever else is necessary to build a mid-range gaming rig. I've been doing a lot of research, but I want to get some outside opinion so I don't waste money buying unnecessary parts. I'm willing to buy good condition used parts, what do you guys think will be the best value GPU and power supply? What else do you think is necessary?

(Percentages listed are from userbenchmark)



MBD: Lenovo 90BG004TUS



CPU: AMD FX-870K Quad Core – 29.2%



GPU: AMD Radeon R7 350 – 9%



HDD: Seagate Barracuda 7200.14 2TB – 70.7%



RAM: Samsung M378B1G73EB0-YK0 2x8GB – 31.9%







MBD: Dell Inspiron 3847



CPU: Intel Core i3-4150 - 67.5%



GPU: Intel HD 4400 (Desktop 1.15 GHz) - 2.6%



HDD: Seagate Barracuda 7200.14 1TB - 24.1%



RAM: Micron 8JTF51264AZ-1G6E1 2x4GB - 53.6%