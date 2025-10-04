Colossus 2 Breakdown!!

mullet
1.4GW of power and uses the waste water from the nearby city that is purified to cool the GPU's. INSANE!
The video is great but I had to use subtitles. They even bought an old Nat Gas steam turbine from Europe to get an old power plant going again for 450MW power.
All built in 6 months. CRAZY!
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RxuSvyOwVCI
