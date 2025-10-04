  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Colossus 2 Breakdown!!

mullet

mullet

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 19, 2004
Messages
2,756
1.4GW of power and uses the waste water from the nearby city that is purified to cool the GPU's. INSANE!
The video is great but I had to use subtitles. They even bought an old Nat Gas steam turbine from Europe to get an old power plant going again for 450MW power.
All built in 6 months. CRAZY!


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RxuSvyOwVCI
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top